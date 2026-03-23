Four-bedroom house sells in Oswego for $410,000

The single-family home located at 82 Ashlawn Avenue in Oswego was sold on March 6, for $410,000, or $253 per square foot.

The home, built in 1965, has an interior space of 1,620 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building offers two parking spots. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Oswego have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 1,287-square-foot single-family house at 10 Eastway Drive, sold in November 2025, for $310,000, a price per square foot of $241. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In February 2025, a 2,448-square-foot single-family residence at 201 Northampton Drive sold for $458,000, a price per square foot of $187.

· At 40 Ashlawn Avenue, in October 2025, a 2,463-square-foot single-family home was sold for $340,000, a price per square foot of $138. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.