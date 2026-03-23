Four-bedroom home sells in Tinley Park for $488,500

A single-family house located at 16931 Christopher Court in Tinley Park changed owners on Feb. 27.

The 3,046-square-foot house, built in 1990, was sold for $488,500, or $160 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there are two fireplaces. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for three cars. The property sits on a 15,051-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Tinley Park that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 6125 Jennifer Avenue, in August 2025, a 1,758-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $360,000, a price per square foot of $205. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a 2,687-square-foot single-family home at 16731 Anne Marie Drive sold for $398,000, a price per square foot of $148. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,758-square-foot single-family residence at 6125 Laura Lane, sold in December 2025, for $280,000, a price per square foot of $159. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.