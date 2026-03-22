What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in McHenry County, reported in the week of March 9?

A single-family home in Lakewood that sold for $800,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in McHenry County over the past week.

In the past week, a total of 42 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $354,274. The average price per square foot was $201.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 9 even if the property sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $800,000, single-family home at 9804 Palmer Drive

A 5,328-square-foot single-family residence at 9804 Palmer Drive in the Village of Lakewood has been sold. The total purchase price was $800,000, $150 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The transaction was completed on Feb. 27.

2. $725,000, residential home at 530 Woodland Drive

A 3,670-square-foot residential property at 530 Woodland Drive in Crystal Lake has been sold. The total purchase price was $725,000, $198 per square foot. The house was built in 1961. The deal was finalized on Feb. 25.

3. $650,000, single-family home at 5119 Autumn Way

The single-family house at 5119 Autumn Way in Johnsburg has new owners. The price was $650,000. The home was built in 2016 and has a living area of 2,182 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $298. The deal was closed on Feb. 25.

4. $628,500, single-family home at 2 Country Oaks Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 2 Country Oaks Drive in Barrington. The price was $628,500. The house was built in 1978 and the living area totals 3,048 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $206. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 27.

5. $600,000, rural residence at 4319 McCauley Road

The sale of the rural residence at 4319 McCauley Road in Woodstock has been finalized. The price was $600,000. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 2,886 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $208. The home features three bedrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 27.

6. $512,500, three-bedroom house at 5016 Deering Oaks Lane

A 1,635-square-foot single-family house at 5016 Deering Oaks Lane in Crystal Lake has been sold. The total purchase price was $512,500, $313 per square foot. The home was built in 1951. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 26.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $480,000, single-family home at 3111 Talismon Lane

The sale of the single-family residence at 3111 Talismon Lane in Johnsburg has been finalized. The price was $480,000. The house was built in 2018 and has a living area of 1,683 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $285. The deal was finalized on Feb. 27.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $450,000, single-family home at 3000 Miller Drive

The single-family home at 3000 Miller Drive in McHenry has new owners. The price was $450,000. The home was built in 1974 and has a living area of 1,352 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $333. The house features three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 25.

9. $425,000, single-family home at 21626 Oak Grove Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 21626 Oak Grove Road in Harvard. The price was $425,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 24.

10. $420,000, single-family home at 7441 Great Northern Trail

The single-family house at 7441 Great Northern Trail in Union has been sold. The total purchase price was $420,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 24.