What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in McHenry County, reported in the week of March 9?

A single-family home in Lakewood that sold for $800,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in McHenry County over the past week.
In the past week, a total of 42 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $354,274. The average price per square foot was $201.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 9 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $800,000, single-family home at 9804 Palmer Drive
A 5,328-square-foot single-family residence at 9804 Palmer Drive in the Village of Lakewood has been sold. The total purchase price was $800,000, $150 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The transaction was completed on Feb. 27.
2. $725,000, residential home at 530 Woodland Drive
A 3,670-square-foot residential property at 530 Woodland Drive in Crystal Lake has been sold. The total purchase price was $725,000, $198 per square foot. The house was built in 1961. The deal was finalized on Feb. 25.
3. $650,000, single-family home at 5119 Autumn Way
The single-family house at 5119 Autumn Way in Johnsburg has new owners. The price was $650,000. The home was built in 2016 and has a living area of 2,182 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $298. The deal was closed on Feb. 25.
4. $628,500, single-family home at 2 Country Oaks Drive
A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 2 Country Oaks Drive in Barrington. The price was $628,500. The house was built in 1978 and the living area totals 3,048 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $206. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 27.
5. $600,000, rural residence at 4319 McCauley Road
The sale of the rural residence at 4319 McCauley Road in Woodstock has been finalized. The price was $600,000. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 2,886 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $208. The home features three bedrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 27.
6. $512,500, three-bedroom house at 5016 Deering Oaks Lane
A 1,635-square-foot single-family house at 5016 Deering Oaks Lane in Crystal Lake has been sold. The total purchase price was $512,500, $313 per square foot. The home was built in 1951. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 26.
7. $480,000, single-family home at 3111 Talismon Lane
The sale of the single-family residence at 3111 Talismon Lane in Johnsburg has been finalized. The price was $480,000. The house was built in 2018 and has a living area of 1,683 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $285. The deal was finalized on Feb. 27.
8. $450,000, single-family home at 3000 Miller Drive
The single-family home at 3000 Miller Drive in McHenry has new owners. The price was $450,000. The home was built in 1974 and has a living area of 1,352 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $333. The house features three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 25.
9. $425,000, single-family home at 21626 Oak Grove Road
A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 21626 Oak Grove Road in Harvard. The price was $425,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 24.
10. $420,000, single-family home at 7441 Great Northern Trail
The single-family house at 7441 Great Northern Trail in Union has been sold. The total purchase price was $420,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 24.