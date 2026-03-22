Top 10 most expensive homes sold in DuPage / Cook County, reported March 9 to 15

A single-family home in Glencoe that sold for $3.58 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DuPage / Cook County during the past week.
Over the past week, a total of 965 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $471,959, or $290 per square foot.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 9 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $3.58 million, single-family home at 1171 Hohlfelder Road
The sale of the single-family house at 1171 Hohlfelder Road in Glencoe has been finalized. The price was $3,575,000. The house was built in 2025 and has a living area of 7,607 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $470. The home features four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 19.
2. $3.58 million, six-bedroom home at 2202 Martin Lane
A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 2202 Martin Lane in Northfield. The price was $3.58 million. The house was built in 2008 and the living area totals 10,915 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $328. The house features six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 24.
3. $2.86 million, seven-bedroom home at 3735 North Greenview Avenue
The single-family residence at 3735 North Greenview Avenue in Chicago has new owners. The price was $2,862,500. The house was built in 2013 and has a living area of 6,000 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $477. The house features seven bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 20.
4. $2.75 million, single-family home at 205 Scott Avenue
A 6,162-square-foot single-family home at 205 Scott Avenue in Winnetka has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,750,000, $446 per square foot. The home was built in 1931. The home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 24.
5. $2.65 million, three-bedroom house at 1422 Gregory Avenue
A 4,395-square-foot single-family residence at 1422 Gregory Avenue in Wilmette has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,650,000, $603 per square foot. The house was built in 2019. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 23.
6. $2.63 million, single-family home at 1422 North Elk Grove Avenue
A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 1422 North Elk Grove Avenue in Chicago. The price was $2.63 million. The house was built in 1878 and the living area totals 2,074 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,266. The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 24.
7. $2.45 million, condominium at 1300 North State Parkway, Apt. 701
The condominium at 1300 North State Parkway, Apt. 701 in Chicago has new owners. The price was $2,450,000. The condo was built in 1918 and has a living area of 3,945 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $621. The deal was finalized on Feb. 20.
8. $2.4 million, three-bedroom house at 2115 West School Street
The sale of the single-family residence at 2115 West School Street in Chicago has been finalized. The price was $2,399,000. The house was built in 1870 and has a living area of 1,507 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,592. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 19.
9. $2.38 million, single-family home at 1118 Forest Avenue
A 3,952-square-foot single-family house at 1118 Forest Avenue in Wilmette has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,375,000, $601 per square foot. The house was built in 1909. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 24.
10. $1.95 million, three-bedroom house at 830 Franklin Street
A 3,730-square-foot single-family home at 830 Franklin Street in Downers Grove has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,950,000, $523 per square foot. The home was built in 2006. The house features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 24.