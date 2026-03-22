Top 10 most expensive homes sold in DuPage / Cook County, reported March 9 to 15

A single-family home in Glencoe that sold for $3.58 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DuPage / Cook County during the past week.

Over the past week, a total of 965 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $471,959, or $290 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 9 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $3.58 million, single-family home at 1171 Hohlfelder Road

The sale of the single-family house at 1171 Hohlfelder Road in Glencoe has been finalized. The price was $3,575,000. The house was built in 2025 and has a living area of 7,607 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $470. The home features four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $3.58 million, six-bedroom home at 2202 Martin Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 2202 Martin Lane in Northfield. The price was $3.58 million. The house was built in 2008 and the living area totals 10,915 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $328. The house features six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 24.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $2.86 million, seven-bedroom home at 3735 North Greenview Avenue

The single-family residence at 3735 North Greenview Avenue in Chicago has new owners. The price was $2,862,500. The house was built in 2013 and has a living area of 6,000 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $477. The house features seven bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $2.75 million, single-family home at 205 Scott Avenue

A 6,162-square-foot single-family home at 205 Scott Avenue in Winnetka has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,750,000, $446 per square foot. The home was built in 1931. The home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 24.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $2.65 million, three-bedroom house at 1422 Gregory Avenue

A 4,395-square-foot single-family residence at 1422 Gregory Avenue in Wilmette has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,650,000, $603 per square foot. The house was built in 2019. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 23.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $2.63 million, single-family home at 1422 North Elk Grove Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 1422 North Elk Grove Avenue in Chicago. The price was $2.63 million. The house was built in 1878 and the living area totals 2,074 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,266. The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 24.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $2.45 million, condominium at 1300 North State Parkway, Apt. 701

The condominium at 1300 North State Parkway, Apt. 701 in Chicago has new owners. The price was $2,450,000. The condo was built in 1918 and has a living area of 3,945 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $621. The deal was finalized on Feb. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $2.4 million, three-bedroom house at 2115 West School Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 2115 West School Street in Chicago has been finalized. The price was $2,399,000. The house was built in 1870 and has a living area of 1,507 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,592. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $2.38 million, single-family home at 1118 Forest Avenue

A 3,952-square-foot single-family house at 1118 Forest Avenue in Wilmette has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,375,000, $601 per square foot. The house was built in 1909. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 24.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $1.95 million, three-bedroom house at 830 Franklin Street

A 3,730-square-foot single-family home at 830 Franklin Street in Downers Grove has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,950,000, $523 per square foot. The home was built in 2006. The house features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 24.