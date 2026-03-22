Single-family home sells for $650,000 in Orland Park

A single-family residence located at 16720 Chaucer Drive in Orland Park has a new owner since Feb. 27.

The 2,983-square-foot home, built in 1989, was sold for $650,000, or $218 per square foot. This single-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached three-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 12,410 square feet.

These nearby homes in Orland Park have also recently changed hands:

· A 2,752-square-foot single-family home at 16829 Sheridans Trail, sold in November 2025, for $670,000, a price per square foot of $243. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a 3,710-square-foot single-family house at 10630 Churchill Drive sold for $770,000, a price per square foot of $208. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 16643 Stuart Avenue, in May 2025, a 3,000-square-foot single-family home was sold for $565,000, a price per square foot of $188. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.