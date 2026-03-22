Single-family home sells for $200,000 in DeKalb

A single-family residence has changed hands.

The house at 720 South 2nd Street in DeKalb was sold on March 2. The purchase price was $200,000. The property sits on an 8,970-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in DeKalb have also recently been purchased:

· A single-family residence at 725 South 4th Street, sold in February 2025, for $234,000.

· At 610 South 3rd Street, in August 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $289,500.

· In May 2025, a single-family residence at 815 South 1st Street sold for $235,000.