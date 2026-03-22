Single-family home in Tinley Park sells for $247,000

The single-family house located at 6448 175th Street in Tinley Park was sold on Feb. 26, for $247,000, or $182 per square foot.

The house, built in 1918, has an interior space of 1,360 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and five bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a detached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 3,975 square feet.

Other homes in Tinley Park have recently changed hands nearby:

· In August 2025, a 1,059-square-foot single-family home at 6511 174th Street sold for $236,000, a price per square foot of $223. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 1,616-square-foot single-family residence at 6460 174th Street, sold in May 2025, for $235,000, a price per square foot of $145. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 17431 66th Avenue, in May 2025, a 1,580-square-foot single-family house was sold for $280,000, a price per square foot of $177. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.