Single-family home in Sugar Grove sells for $475,000

A single-family residence located at 430 Brookhaven Circle in Sugar Grove changed owners on March 10.

The 2,182-square-foot home, built in 1994, was sold for $475,000, or $218 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to two parking spots.

Other homes in Sugar Grove that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In September 2025, a 2,083-square-foot single-family home at 138 Linden Court sold for $460,000, a price per square foot of $221.

· A 2,186-square-foot single-family house at 384 Edgewater Court, sold in July 2025, for $540,000, a price per square foot of $247.

· At 334 Mallard Lane, in February 2025, a 2,130-square-foot single-family home was sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $176.