Single-family home in Huntley goes for $460,000

A 2,238-square-foot single-family house, built in 2000, has changed hands.

The house at 12961 Bull Ridge Drive in Huntley was sold on March 6 for $460,000, or $206 per square foot. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property’s lot measures 10,674 square feet.

Other homes in Huntley have recently changed hands nearby:

· In February 2025, a 1,644-square-foot single-family residence at 12969 Brookwood Drive sold for $335,000, a price per square foot of $204.

· At 11628 Wildrose Drive, in May 2025, a 1,261-square-foot single-family home was sold for $318,000, a price per square foot of $252.

· A 1,666-square-foot single-family residence at 11643 Wildrose Drive, sold in February 2025, for $360,000, a price per square foot of $216.