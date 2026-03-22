Single-family home in Genoa goes for $190,000

The single-family residence located at 138 North Brown Street in Genoa was sold on Feb. 25. The purchase price was $190,000.

The property sits on a 7,500-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Genoa have also recently changed hands:

· A single-family residence at 210 North Hadsall Street, sold in February 2025, for $182,000.

· At 121 North Stott Street, in April 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $150,000.

· In October 2025, a single-family residence at 214 North Stiles Street sold for $280,000.