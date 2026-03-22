Single-family home in Elmhurst goes for $631,000

The single-family residence located at 635 South Hillside Avenue in Elmhurst was sold on Feb. 26, for $631,000, or $297 per square foot.

The home, built in 1929, has an interior space of 2,125 square feet. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building includes access to a detached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 7,405 square feet.

Other homes in Elmhurst that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 586 South Saylor Avenue, in January, a 2,501-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $792,500, a price per square foot of $317.

· A 1,386-square-foot single-family residence at 663 South Hawthorne Avenue, sold in January 2025, for $525,000, a price per square foot of $379. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 1,342-square-foot single-family residence at 661 South Swain Avenue sold for $590,000, a price per square foot of $440.