Sale closed in Ottawa: $260,000 for a single-family home

The single-family residence located at 2504 Reynolds Manor Drive, Unit D in Ottawa was sold on Feb. 27, for $260,000, or $201 per square foot.

The house has an interior space of 1,295 square feet.

Other homes in Ottawa have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 1,988-square-foot single-family residence at 305 Oakridge Drive, Unit D, sold in January, for $285,000, a price per square foot of $143.

· In May 2025, a 1,429-square-foot single-family residence at 2491 Cedar Crest Drive, Unit D sold for $130,000, a price per square foot of $91.

· At 304 Hillside Avenue, Unit D, in May 2025, a 1,084-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $180,000, a price per square foot of $166.