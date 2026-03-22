Sale closed in Oswego: $350,000 for a three-bedroom house

A 1,896-square-foot single-family house, built in 2020, has changed hands.

The home at 706 Springside Court in Oswego was sold on March 6 for $350,000, or $185 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features a parking spot for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 1,307 square feet.

These nearby homes in Oswego have also recently been purchased:

· A 1,650-square-foot single-family residence at 181 Lakeshore Drive, sold in July 2025, for $335,000, a price per square foot of $203. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a 1,562-square-foot single-family home at 189 Lakeshore Drive sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $224. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 607 Brook Court, in September 2025, a 1,706-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $345,000, a price per square foot of $202. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.