Sale closed in Geneva: $450,000 for a three-bedroom house

A single-family house located at 1201 Ford Street in Geneva has a new owner since March 10.

The 1,127-square-foot home, built in 1950, was sold for $450,000, or $399 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking space for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 12,021 square feet.

These nearby homes in Geneva have also recently been sold:

· At 127 Logan Avenue, in April 2025, a 1,411-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $515,000, a price per square foot of $365. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In June 2025, a 2,592-square-foot single-family home at 429 Grant Avenue sold for $523,000, a price per square foot of $202. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,840-square-foot single-family residence at 122 Logan Avenue, sold in August 2025, for $668,000, a price per square foot of $363. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.