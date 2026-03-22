Sale closed in Downers Grove: $1.2 million for a single-family home

The single-family home located at 4541 Middaugh Avenue in Downers Grove was sold on Feb. 26, for $1.2 million, or $406 per square foot.

The house, built in 1952, has an interior space of 2,956 square feet. This is a single-story house. Additionally, the building has access to a parking space for three cars. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

These nearby homes in Downers Grove have also recently been purchased:

· In April 2025, a 1,922-square-foot single-family residence at 4612 Linscott Avenue sold for $825,000, a price per square foot of $429. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,387-square-foot single-family house at 4603 Oakwood Avenue, sold in September 2025, for $1.61 million, a price per square foot of $475. The home has two bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· At 4645 Linscott Avenue, in March 2025, a 5,138-square-foot single-family house was sold for $1.65 million, a price per square foot of $321. The home has six bedrooms and six bathrooms.