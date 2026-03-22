Plainfield: Four-bedroom house sells for $500,000

A 2,627-square-foot single-family home, built in 2003, has changed hands.

The home at 1918 Crosswind Drive in Plainfield was sold on March 6 for $500,000, or $190 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking space for two cars. The property sits on an 8,276-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Plainfield have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 2008 Crosswind Drive, in August 2025, a 2,430-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $420,000, a price per square foot of $173. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,995-square-foot single-family house at 7505 Southworth Circle, sold in May 2025, for $396,500, a price per square foot of $199. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a 2,308-square-foot single-family residence at 2031 Crosswind Drive sold for $420,000, a price per square foot of $182.