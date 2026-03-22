How much were the top 10 most expensive home sales in Lee County / Whiteside in the week of March 9?

A single-family home in Fulton that sold for $480,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Lee County / Whiteside during the past week.
The county saw a total of 18 residential real estate sales over the past week, averaging $179,439. The average price per square foot was $117.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 9 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $480,000, three-bedroom house at 9120 Spring Valley Road
A 2,454-square-foot single-family residence at 9120 Spring Valley Road in Fulton has been sold. The total purchase price was $480,000, $196 per square foot. The home was built in 2001. The house features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 18.
2. $355,000, single-family home at 14366 Sawyer Road
The sale of the single-family home at 14366 Sawyer Road in Morrison has been finalized. The price was $355,000. The home was built in 1920 and has a living area of 2,304 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $154. The deal was finalized on Feb. 12.
3. $325,000, single-family home at 1120 Eastern Avenue
The single-family residence at 1120 Eastern Avenue in Dixon has new owners. The price was $325,000. The house was built in 1880 and has a living area of 3,124 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $104. The deal was closed on Feb. 18.
4. $252,500, single-family home at 607 Greenridge Drive
A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 607 Greenridge Drive in Sterling. The price was $252,500. The house living area totals 2,526 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $100. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 12.
5. $252,000, single-family home at 1735 Nachusa Road
A 1,188-square-foot single-family residence at 1735 Nachusa Road in Nachusa has been sold. The total purchase price was $252,000, $212 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 18.
6. $230,000, single-family home at 2304 22nd Avenue
The sale of the single-family residence at 2304 22nd Avenue in Sterling has been finalized. The price was $230,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 10.
7. $190,000, single-family home at 916 South Hennepin Avenue
A 1,768-square-foot single-family residence at 916 South Hennepin Avenue in Dixon has been sold. The total purchase price was $190,000, $107 per square foot. The home was built in 1900. The transaction was completed on Feb. 23.
8. $177,500, single-family home at 1737 North Brinton Avenue
A 1,968-square-foot single-family residence at 1737 North Brinton Avenue in Dixon has been sold. The total purchase price was $177,500, $90 per square foot. The home was built in 1925. The deal was closed on Feb. 18.
9. $175,000, single-family home at 1014 Holland Drive
The single-family house at 1014 Holland Drive in Rock Falls has new owners. The price was $175,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 17.
10. $175,000, single-family home at 1613 Riverside Circle
A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1613 Riverside Circle in Dixon. The price was $175,000. The house was built in 2017 and the living area totals 1,488 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $118. The transaction was completed on Feb. 18.