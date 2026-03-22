How much were the top 10 most expensive home sales in Lee County / Whiteside in the week of March 9?

A single-family home in Fulton that sold for $480,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Lee County / Whiteside during the past week.

The county saw a total of 18 residential real estate sales over the past week, averaging $179,439. The average price per square foot was $117.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 9 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $480,000, three-bedroom house at 9120 Spring Valley Road

A 2,454-square-foot single-family residence at 9120 Spring Valley Road in Fulton has been sold. The total purchase price was $480,000, $196 per square foot. The home was built in 2001. The house features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 18.

2. $355,000, single-family home at 14366 Sawyer Road

The sale of the single-family home at 14366 Sawyer Road in Morrison has been finalized. The price was $355,000. The home was built in 1920 and has a living area of 2,304 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $154. The deal was finalized on Feb. 12.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $325,000, single-family home at 1120 Eastern Avenue

The single-family residence at 1120 Eastern Avenue in Dixon has new owners. The price was $325,000. The house was built in 1880 and has a living area of 3,124 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $104. The deal was closed on Feb. 18.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $252,500, single-family home at 607 Greenridge Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 607 Greenridge Drive in Sterling. The price was $252,500. The house living area totals 2,526 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $100. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 12.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $252,000, single-family home at 1735 Nachusa Road

A 1,188-square-foot single-family residence at 1735 Nachusa Road in Nachusa has been sold. The total purchase price was $252,000, $212 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 18.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $230,000, single-family home at 2304 22nd Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 2304 22nd Avenue in Sterling has been finalized. The price was $230,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 10.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $190,000, single-family home at 916 South Hennepin Avenue

A 1,768-square-foot single-family residence at 916 South Hennepin Avenue in Dixon has been sold. The total purchase price was $190,000, $107 per square foot. The home was built in 1900. The transaction was completed on Feb. 23.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $177,500, single-family home at 1737 North Brinton Avenue

A 1,968-square-foot single-family residence at 1737 North Brinton Avenue in Dixon has been sold. The total purchase price was $177,500, $90 per square foot. The home was built in 1925. The deal was closed on Feb. 18.

9. $175,000, single-family home at 1014 Holland Drive

The single-family house at 1014 Holland Drive in Rock Falls has new owners. The price was $175,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 17.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $175,000, single-family home at 1613 Riverside Circle

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1613 Riverside Circle in Dixon. The price was $175,000. The house was built in 2017 and the living area totals 1,488 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $118. The transaction was completed on Feb. 18.