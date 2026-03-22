How much were the 6 most expensive home sales in Grundy County, reported March 9 to 15?

A single-family home in Channahon that sold for $566,500 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Grundy County during the past week.

In total, six residential real estate sales were recorded in the county in the past week, with an average price of $225,417. The average price per square foot was $133.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 9 even if the property sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $566,500, single-family home at 26340 South Settlers Drive

The single-family residence at 26340 South Settlers Drive in Channahon has been sold. The total purchase price was $566,500. The deal was closed on Feb. 18.

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2. $285,000, residential home at 423 Maple Drive

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 423 Maple Drive in Morris. The price was $285,000. The house was built in 1963 and the living area totals 1,656 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $172. The transaction was completed on Feb. 18.

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3. $175,000, single-family home at 180 East Us Route 6

The single-family residence at 180 East Us Route 6 in Morris has new owners. The price was $175,000. The home was built in 1960 and has a living area of 934 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $187. The deal was finalized on Feb. 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $116,500, single-family home at 235 Rice Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 235 Rice Road in South Wilmington has been finalized. The price was $116,500. The house was built in 1953 and has a living area of 1,198 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $97. The transaction was completed on Feb. 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $109,500, single-family home at 2185 East Clark Street

A 1,470-square-foot single-family residence at 2185 East Clark Street in Diamond has been sold. The total purchase price was $109,500, $74 per square foot. The home was built in 1952. The deal was finalized on Feb. 17.

6. $100,000, single-family home at 303 South Jackson Street

The single-family residence at 303 South Jackson Street in Gardner has been sold. The total purchase price was $100,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 20.