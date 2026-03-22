How much were the 10 most expensive home sales in La Salle County in the week of March 9?

A single-family home in Somonauk that sold for $780,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in La Salle County during the past week.

In total, 31 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county in the past week, with an average price of $229,016. The average price per square foot was $147.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 9 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $780,000, single-family home at 432 Holiday Drive

A 1,405-square-foot single-family residence at 432 Holiday Drive in Somonauk has been sold. The total purchase price was $780,000, $555 per square foot. The house was built in 1969. The deal was finalized on Feb. 25.

2. $727,000, single-family home at 17 Windward Way

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 17 Windward Way in Ottawa. The price was $727,000. The house was built in 2017 and the living area totals 3,114 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $233. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 24.

3. $551,500, single-family home at 37 Conservation Court

The sale of the single-family residence at 37 Conservation Court in La Salle has been finalized. The price was $551,500. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 2,366 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $233. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 24.

4. $385,000, single-family home at 1235 Edna Circle

The single-family residence at 1235 Edna Circle in Ottawa has new owners. The price was $385,000. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 1,909 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $202. The transaction was completed on Feb. 23.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $372,000, single-family home at 2427 North 42nd Road

A 1,774-square-foot single-family residence at 2427 North 42nd Road in Sheridan has been sold. The total purchase price was $372,000, $210 per square foot. The home was built in 1999. The deal was finalized on Feb. 20.

6. $280,000, residential home at 205 West North Street

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 205 West North Street in Leland. The price was $280,000. The house was built in 1895 and the living area totals 2,476 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $113. The deal was closed on Feb. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $270,000, single-family home at 993 Judie Drive

A 1,663-square-foot single-family residence at 993 Judie Drive in Sandwich has been sold. The total purchase price was $270,000, $162 per square foot. The house was built in 1988. The deal was finalized on Feb. 23.

8. $250,000, single-family home at 1403 Dakota Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 1403 Dakota Drive in Ottawa has been finalized. The price was $250,000. The home was built in 1989 and has a living area of 1,830 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $137. The deal was closed on Feb. 25.

9. $245,000, single-family home at 752 Westwood Drive

A 1,092-square-foot single-family residence at 752 Westwood Drive in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $245,000, $224 per square foot. The house was built in 1967. The transaction was completed on Feb. 20.

10. $225,000, single-family home at 1 Old Orchard Lane

The single-family residence at 1 Old Orchard Lane in Streator has new owners. The price was $225,000. The home was built in 1973 and has a living area of 1,489 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $151. The deal was closed on Feb. 25.