How much were the 10 most expensive home sales in Kankakee County in the week of March 9?

A single-family home in Bourbonnais that sold for $340,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kankakee County during the past week.

In total, 17 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county over the past week, with an average price of $166,971.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 9 even if the property sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $340,000, single-family home at 493 Prince Valiant Lane

The single-family residence at 493 Prince Valiant Lane in Bourbonnais has been sold. The total purchase price was $340,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 10.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $310,000, single-family home at 1613 Stefanie Lane

The single-family residence at 1613 Stefanie Lane in Bourbonnais has new owners. The price was $310,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 10.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $273,000, single-family home at 2 Guildford Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2 Guildford Drive in Bourbonnais. The price was $273,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 9.

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4. $262,000, single-family home at 4214 West Josephine Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 4214 West Josephine Drive in Kankakee has been finalized. The price was $262,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 11.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $212,000, single-family home at 309 West Curtis Street

The single-family residence at 309 West Curtis Street in Grant Park has been sold. The total purchase price was $212,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 10.

6. $204,000, single-family home at 74 South 4080w Road

The single-family residence at 74 South 4080w Road in Kankakee has new owners. The price was $204,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 13.

7. $200,000, single-family home at 1496 Timber Ridge Court

The single-family residence at 1496 Timber Ridge Court in Kankakee has been sold. The total purchase price was $200,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $198,000, single-family home at 1195 South Myrtle Avenue

The single-family residence at 1195 South Myrtle Avenue in Kankakee has been sold. The total purchase price was $198,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 17.

9. $140,000, single-family home at 254 South Randolph Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 254 South Randolph Avenue in Bradley has been finalized. The price was $140,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 9.

10. $126,000, single-family home at 266 South 3000w Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 266 South 3000w Road in Kankakee. The price was $126,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 13.