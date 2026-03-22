How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Kane County, March 9-15?

A rural residence in Hampshire that sold for $949,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kane County during the past week.

In total, 180 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county over the past week, with an average price of $380,874. The average price per square foot was $218.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 9 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $949,000, rural residence at 44W981 Dietrich Road

The rural residence at 44W981 Dietrich Road in Hampshire has new owners. The price was $949,000. The house was built in 1968 and has a living area of 2,230 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $426. The home features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was closed on Feb. 24.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $885,000, four-bedroom home at 39W245 Pauley Square

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 39W245 Pauley Square in Geneva. The price was $885,000. The house living area totals 3,796 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $233. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 26.

3. $850,000, rural residence at 3N369 Lafox Road

The sale of the rural residence at 3N369 Lafox Road in St. Charles has been finalized. The price was $850,000. The home living area totals 2,555 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $333. The deal was finalized on Feb. 25.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $780,000, four-bedroom house at 5N661 Leola Lane

A 3,595-square-foot single-family home at 5N661 Leola Lane in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $780,000, $217 per square foot. The house was built in 1996. The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $775,000, single-family home at 6N770 Splitrail Lane

A 2,763-square-foot single-family house at 6N770 Splitrail Lane in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $775,000, $280 per square foot. The house was built in 1986. The deal was finalized on March 2.

6. $660,000, three-bedroom home at 11N060 Johnstown Road

The sale of the single-family home at 11N060 Johnstown Road in Elgin has been finalized. The price was $660,000. The home was built in 1979 and has a living area of 2,700 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $244. The house features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 2.

7. $650,000, single-family home at 4375 Rudyard Kipling Road

The single-family house at 4375 Rudyard Kipling Road in Elgin has been sold. The total purchase price was $650,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 24.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $650,000, single-family home at 1135 Fagan Road

The single-family residence at 1135 Fagan Road in Batavia has new owners. The price was $650,000. The home was built in 1991 and has a living area of 2,730 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $238. The home features four bedrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 25.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $650,000, four-bedroom house at 1823 Fargo Boulevard

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1823 Fargo Boulevard in Geneva. The price was $650,000. The house was built in 1999 and the living area totals 3,151 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $206. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 5.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $625,000, single-family home at 1627 Sauk Drive

A 2,850-square-foot single-family house at 1627 Sauk Drive in Batavia has been sold. The total purchase price was $625,000, $219 per square foot. The home was built in 1991. The home features three bedrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 24.