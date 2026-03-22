Four-bedroom home sells for $430,000 in Yorkville

A single-family residence located at 1024 Independence Boulevard in Yorkville changed owners on March 5.

The 2,002-square-foot house, built in 2003, was sold for $430,000, or $215 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking spot for four cars. The property’s lot measures 0.4 acres.

These nearby homes in Yorkville have also recently changed hands:

· At 1377 Cannonball Trail, in October 2025, a 1,437-square-foot single-family house was sold for $300,000, a price per square foot of $209. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,466-square-foot single-family home at 723 Independence Court, sold in June 2025, for $302,000, a price per square foot of $206. The home has two bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In May 2025, a 1,496-square-foot single-family residence at 736 Independence Court sold for $225,000, a price per square foot of $150. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.