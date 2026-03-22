Batavia: Single-family home goes for $350,000

A 1,458-square-foot single-family home, built in 1959, has changed hands.

The home at 532 Shabbona Trail in Batavia was sold on March 9 for $350,000, or $240 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 12,197 square feet.

Other homes in Batavia have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 696 North Van Nortwick Avenue, in May 2025, a 2,151-square-foot single-family house was sold for $520,000, a price per square foot of $242. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In February, a 2,030-square-foot single-family residence at 685 North Van Nortwick Avenue sold for $490,000, a price per square foot of $241. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,816-square-foot single-family house at 674 Carriage Drive, sold in August 2025, for $485,000, a price per square foot of $267. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.