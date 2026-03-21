What were the best deals for residential properties in Will County the week of March 9?

A single-family home in Crete that sold for $369,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Will County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Will County in the past week was $331,094. The average price per square foot ended up at $48. A total of 94 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,786 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 9, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $369,000, single-family home at 864 Berkshire Place

The sale of the single-family house at 864 Berkshire Place in Crete has been finalized. The price was $369,000. The home was built in 2000 and has a living area of 1,635 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $226. The transaction was completed on Feb. 25.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $375,000, single-family home at 113 North Center Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 113 North Center Street in Joliet. The price was $375,000. The house was built in 1910 and the living area totals 2,160 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $174. The deal was finalized on Feb. 23.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $375,000, single-family home at 25408 Cove Court

The single-family home at 25408 Cove Court in Plainfield has new owners. The price was $375,000. The house was built in 2008 and has a living area of 2,031 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $185. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 27.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $375,000, single-family home at 4 Pennsbury Court

A 1,829-square-foot single-family residence at 4 Pennsbury Court in Bolingbrook has been sold. The total purchase price was $375,000, $205 per square foot. The house was built in 1992. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 26.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $380,000, single-family home at 523 North Cedar Road

The single-family house at 523 North Cedar Road in New Lenox has been sold. The total purchase price was $380,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 25.

6. $380,000, single-family home at 20538 South Frankfort Square Road

The sale of the single-family home at 20538 South Frankfort Square Road in Frankfort has been finalized. The price was $380,000. The home was built in 1975 and has a living area of 1,114 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $341. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 27.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $385,000, single-family home at 1932 William Drive

The single-family house at 1932 William Drive in Crest Hill has been sold. The total purchase price was $385,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 23.

8. $385,000, single-family home at 613 Pierport Lane

A 1,313-square-foot single-family residence at 613 Pierport Lane in Romeoville has been sold. The total purchase price was $385,000, $293 per square foot. The home was built in 2002. The deal was finalized on Feb. 27.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $389,000, single-family home at 635 Huron Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 635 Huron Drive in Romeoville. The price was $389,000. The house was built in 1995 and the living area totals 1,935 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $201. The deal was closed on Feb. 25.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $397,000, single-family home at 701 Bishops Gate

The single-family home at 701 Bishops Gate in New Lenox has new owners. The price was $397,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 27.