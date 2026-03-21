What were the best deals for residential properties in Kendall County the week of March 9?

A single-family home in Plano that sold for $193,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Kendall County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kendall County over the last week was $407,125. The average price per square foot was $193. A total of 16 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 2,170 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $100,000 and $350,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 9, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $193,000, three-bedroom house at 604 West Lee Street

The single-family residence at 604 West Lee Street in Plano has been sold. The total purchase price was $193,000. The home was built in 1962. The home features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on Feb. 26.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $227,500, single-family home at 1415 Cottonwood Trail

The sale of the single-family home at 1415 Cottonwood Trail in Yorkville has been finalized. The price was $227,500. The house was built in 1995 and has a living area of 1,259 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $181. The house has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 25.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $236,500, condominium at 322 Ogden Falls Boulevard

The condominium at 322 Ogden Falls Boulevard in Oswego has new owners. The price was $236,500. The condo was built in 1998 and has a living area of 960 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $246. The condo features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on Feb. 24.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $248,000, single-family home at 1215 Violet Lane

A 1,284-square-foot single-family house at 1215 Violet Lane in Joliet has been sold. The total purchase price was $248,000, $193 per square foot. The home was built in 2006. The transaction was completed on Feb. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $272,500, townhouse at 1620 Lexington Drive

A sale has been finalized for the townhouse at 1620 Lexington Drive in Montgomery. The price was $272,500. The house was built in 1991 and the living area totals 1,634 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $167. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 26.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $285,000, single-family home at 11 Greenfield Road

A 1,152-square-foot single-family house at 11 Greenfield Road in Montgomery has been sold. The total purchase price was $285,000, $247 per square foot. The house was built in 1960. The house features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was closed on Feb. 25.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $292,500, condominium at 3783 Bailey Road

A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 3783 Bailey Road in Yorkville. The price was $292,500. The house was built in 2006 and the living area totals 1,470 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $199. The condo has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 26.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $325,000, three-bedroom home at 47 Old Post Road

A 1,232-square-foot single-family residence at 47 Old Post Road in Montgomery has been sold. The total purchase price was $325,000, $264 per square foot. The house was built in 1970. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 23.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $335,000, single-family home at 22 Alex Court

The single-family home at 22 Alex Court in Oswego has new owners. The price was $335,000. The home was built in 1997 and has a living area of 1,860 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $180. The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 23.