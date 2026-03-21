Week of March 9: Best residential property deals in La Salle County

A single-family home in La Salle that sold for $123,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in La Salle County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in La Salle County in the past week was $229,016. The average price per square foot ended up at $130. A total of 31 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,487 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $20,000 and $200,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 9, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $123,000, single-family home at 236 10th Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 236 10th Street in La Salle. The price was $123,000. The house was built in 1890 and the living area totals 1,172 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $105. The transaction was completed on Feb. 23.

2. $123,000, single-family home at 1617 Pine Street

The single-family residence at 1617 Pine Street in Ottawa has new owners. The price was $123,000. The house was built in 1926 and has a living area of 624 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $197. The deal was closed on Feb. 24.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $124,500, single-family home at 875 Union Street

A 1,252-square-foot single-family residence at 875 Union Street in Marseilles has been sold. The total purchase price was $124,500, $99 per square foot. The home was built in 1902. The deal was finalized on Feb. 25.

4. $127,000, single-family home at 820 Lincoln Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 820 Lincoln Street in Marseilles has been finalized. The price was $127,000. The house was built in 1885 and has a living area of 1,260 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $101. The transaction was completed on Feb. 23.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $136,500, single-family home at 295 Illinois Street

A 1,015-square-foot single-family residence at 295 Illinois Street in Marseilles has been sold. The total purchase price was $136,500, $134 per square foot. The home was built in 1900. The deal was closed on Feb. 25.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $142,000, single-family home at 304 Sequoia Drive

The single-family residence at 304 Sequoia Drive in Streator has new owners. The price was $142,000. The house was built in 1973 and has a living area of 2,068 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $69. The deal was finalized on Feb. 24.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $148,000, single-family home at 703 Iowa Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 703 Iowa Avenue in Streator. The price was $148,000. The house was built in 1956 and the living area totals 1,215 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $122. The deal was closed on Feb. 25.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $150,000, single-family home at 642 Lincoln Street

A 1,341-square-foot single-family residence at 642 Lincoln Street in Marseilles has been sold. The total purchase price was $150,000, $112 per square foot. The home was built in 1920. The deal was finalized on Feb. 24.

9. $180,000, single-family home at 204 South Grant Street

A 1,398-square-foot single-family residence at 204 South Grant Street in Earlville has been sold. The total purchase price was $180,000, $129 per square foot. The house was built in 1860. The transaction was completed on Feb. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $190,000, single-family home at 532 1st Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 532 1st Street in Marseilles has been finalized. The price was $190,000. The home was built in 1875 and has a living area of 1,610 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $118. The transaction was completed on Feb. 25.