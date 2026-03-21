Three-bedroom house sells in Oswego for $372,000

The single-family house located at 616 Briarwood Lane in Oswego was sold on March 6, for $372,000, or $221 per square foot.

The home, built in 1993, has an interior space of 1,685 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features a parking space for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 13,504 square feet.

Other homes in Oswego that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 440 Prairieview Drive, in August 2025, a 1,693-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $337,500, a price per square foot of $199. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April 2025, a 1,346-square-foot single-family home at 510 Creekside Court sold for $265,000, a price per square foot of $197. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,693-square-foot single-family home at 434 Prairieview Drive, sold in July 2025, for $325,000, a price per square foot of $192. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.