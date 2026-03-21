Three-bedroom home in Tinley Park goes for $250,000

A 1,472-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1986, has changed hands.

The house at 8531 Carriage Lane in Tinley Park was sold on March 4 for $250,000, or $170 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,500 square feet.

These nearby homes in Tinley Park have also recently been purchased:

· A 1,466-square-foot single-family house at 8548 Bethany Lane, sold in December 2025, for $360,000, a price per square foot of $246. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 1,178-square-foot single-family home at 17212 Cottage Court sold for $271,000, a price per square foot of $230. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 17131 Valley Drive, in January 2025, a 1,913-square-foot single-family house was sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $183. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.