Single-family home sells in Peru for $172,000

The single-family residence located at 2618 7th Street in Peru was sold on March 3, for $172,000, or $177 per square foot.

The home, built in 1922, has an interior space of 974 square feet. This is a single-story house. The property is situated on a lot spanning 5,663 square feet.

These nearby homes in Peru have also recently been purchased:

· A 1,492-square-foot single-family residence at 2721 6th Street, sold in September 2025, for $160,000, a price per square foot of $107.

· In October 2025, a 1,588-square-foot single-family residence at 2731 7th Street sold for $195,000, a price per square foot of $123.

· At 2503 5th Street, in June 2025, a 1,567-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $255,000, a price per square foot of $163.