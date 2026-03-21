Single-family home sells in Joliet for $316,575

A 1,768-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1966, has changed hands.

The house at 725 Prestige Street in Joliet was sold on March 4 for $316,575, or $179 per square foot. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,019 square feet.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently been sold:

· At 700 Apollo Drive, in March 2025, a 1,445-square-foot single-family house was sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $242.

· A 2,132-square-foot single-family home at 712 Fairlane Drive, sold in June 2025, for $360,000, a price per square foot of $169.

· In January, a 1,716-square-foot single-family house at 712 Homestead Place sold for $326,900, a price per square foot of $191.