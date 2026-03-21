Single-family home sells for $675,000 in Naperville

A single-family residence located at 4308 Fraser Circle in Naperville has a new owner since March 6.

The 2,443-square-foot house, built in 2014, was sold for $675,000, or $276 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property’s lot measures 7,841 square feet.

These nearby homes in Naperville have also recently been purchased:

· In October 2025, a single-family home at 4351 Fraser Circle sold for $681,000.

· A single-family house at 3823 Mahogany Lane, sold in March 2025, for $899,900.

· At 3707 Birch Lane, in April 2025, a 3,213-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $732,500, a price per square foot of $228.