Single-family home sells for $465,000 in St. Charles

The single-family house located at 92 Whittington Course in St. Charles was sold on March 10, for $465,000, or $241 per square foot.

The house, built in 1984, has an interior space of 1,931 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 3,168 square feet.

Other homes have recently been sold nearby:

· At 75 Whittington Course in St. Charles, in April 2025, a 1,884-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $420,000, a price per square foot of $223. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In May 2025, a 1,922-square-foot single-family home at 121 Whittington Course in St. Charles sold for $440,000, a price per square foot of $229. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 2,242-square-foot single-family home at 142 Whittington Course in St. Charles, sold in June 2025, for $435,000, a price per square foot of $194. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.