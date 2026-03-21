Single-family home in Orland Park goes for $1 million

A 3,670-square-foot single-family house, built in 1994, has changed hands.

The house at 10624 Great Egret Drive in Orland Park was sold on Feb. 25 for $1 million, or $272 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for three cars. The property’s lot measures 14,402 square feet.

Other homes in Orland Park have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 10653 Great Egret Drive, in February, a 4,362-square-foot single-family home was sold for $850,000, a price per square foot of $195. The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a 3,423-square-foot single-family residence at 10709 Yearling Crossing Drive sold for $755,000, a price per square foot of $221. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,466-square-foot single-family residence at 16924 Yearling Crossing Drive, sold in October 2025, for $585,000, a price per square foot of $169. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.