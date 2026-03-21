Single-family home in Geneva goes for $760,000

A 2,968-square-foot single-family house, built in 2005, has changed hands.

The home at 3497 Winding Meadow Lane in Geneva was sold on March 10 for $760,000, or $256 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking space for three cars. The property occupies a lot of 14,644 square feet.

Other homes in Geneva that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In August 2025, a 3,422-square-foot single-family home at 814 Sunflower Drive sold for $830,000, a price per square foot of $243. The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· At 875 Sterling Avenue, in April 2025, a 2,887-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $635,000, a price per square foot of $220. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 2,702-square-foot single-family residence at 2703 Patten Avenue, sold in January 2025, for $469,000, a price per square foot of $174. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.