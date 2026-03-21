Single-family home in Elmhurst goes for $505,000

The single-family residence located at 353 East Butterfield Road in Elmhurst was sold on Feb. 27, for $505,000, or $232 per square foot.

The home, built in 1951, has an interior space of 2,179 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with radiant heating and a window unit cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to a detached two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 14,375 square feet.

Other homes in Elmhurst have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 920 East Colfax Avenue, in July 2025, a 1,978-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $535,000, a price per square foot of $270.

· In November 2025, a 1,302-square-foot single-family residence at 857 East Poplar Avenue sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $326.

· A 2,419-square-foot single-family residence at 940 East Cedar Avenue, sold in May 2025, for $665,000, a price per square foot of $275.