Single-family home in Crystal Lake sells for $625,000

A single-family home located at 786 Providence Lane in Crystal Lake has a new owner since March 9.

The 3,532-square-foot house, built in 1999, was sold for $625,000, or $177 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.7 acres.

These nearby homes in Crystal Lake have also recently changed hands:

· A 3,338-square-foot single-family residence at 750 Old Westbury Road, sold in November 2025, for $645,000, a price per square foot of $193. The home has four bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

· At 764 Old Westbury Road, in June 2025, a 3,450-square-foot single-family house was sold for $655,000, a price per square foot of $190. The home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

· In December 2025, a 3,380-square-foot single-family house at 532 Nunda Trail sold for $569,000, a price per square foot of $168. The home has four bedrooms and seven bathrooms.