Sale closed in Plainfield: $510,000 for a three-bedroom home

A 2,242-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2000, has changed hands.

The house at 23716 Tall Grass Drive in Plainfield was sold on March 6 for $510,000, or $227 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property sits on a 10,890-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Plainfield have recently been sold nearby:

· A 2,427-square-foot single-family house at 12961 Greenfield Drive, sold in January, for $527,000, a price per square foot of $217. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 23636 Denise Street, in October 2025, a 2,145-square-foot single-family home was sold for $530,000, a price per square foot of $247.

· In May 2025, a 2,117-square-foot single-family residence at 12927 Walden Drive sold for $481,000, a price per square foot of $227. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.