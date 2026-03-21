DuPage / Cook County: What were the best deals for residential properties sold the week of March 9?

A single-family home in Palatine that sold for $400,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in DuPage / Cook County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in DuPage / Cook County in the past week was $464,422. The average price per square foot was $264. A total of 974 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 3,317 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 9, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $400,000, single-family home at 927 East Cooper Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 927 East Cooper Drive in Palatine. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1967 and the living area totals 1,248 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $321. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 24.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $400,000, single-family home at 11723 South Avenue J

The sale of the single-family home at 11723 South Avenue J in Chicago has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1993 and has a living area of 2,208 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $181. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 24.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $400,000, four-bedroom home at 4510 Kenilworth Avenue

A 1,901-square-foot single-family residence at 4510 Kenilworth Avenue in Forest View has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $210 per square foot. The home was built in 1954. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $400,000, single-family home at 4050 West Columbia Avenue

A 1,244-square-foot single-family home at 4050 West Columbia Avenue in Lincolnwood has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $322 per square foot. The house was built in 1958. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $400,000, townhouse at 7 Birch Tree Court

The townhouse at 7 Birch Tree Court in Elmhurst has new owners. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1975 and has a living area of 2,006 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $199. The deal was closed on Feb. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $400,000, single-family home at 8412 Willow West Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 8412 Willow West Drive in Willow Springs has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The home was built in 1986 and has a living area of 1,494 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $268. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 23.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $400,000, townhouse at 2305 South Wabash Avenue

The townhouse at 2305 South Wabash Avenue in Chicago has new owners. The price was $400,000. The home was built in 2007 and has a living area of 1,401 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $286. The home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 23.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $400,000, three-bedroom house at 6216 West Norwood Street

A 1,079-square-foot single-family house at 6216 West Norwood Street in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $371 per square foot. The house was built in 1955. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on Feb. 23.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $400,000, single-family home at 1301 North Waller Avenue

A 1,580-square-foot single-family residence at 1301 North Waller Avenue in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $253 per square foot. The house was built in 1922. The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 23.

10. $400,000, condominium at 5005 Warren Street, Unit 2-207

A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 5005 Warren Street, Unit 2-207 in Skokie. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1996. The transaction was completed on Feb. 23.