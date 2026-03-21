Best residential property deals the week of March 9 in Kane County

A single-family home in St. Charles that sold for $380,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Kane County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kane County in the past week was $380,874, or $143 per square foot. A total of 180 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,766 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 9, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $380,000, property at 6N307 Whitmore Circle, Unit A

A 2,100-square-foot property at 6N307 Whitmore Circle, Unit A in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $380,000, $181 per square foot. The property was built in 2010. The property has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 24.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $385,000, four-bedroom home at 86 Bunkerhill Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 86 Bunkerhill Avenue in South Elgin. The price was $385,000. The house was built in 1969 and the living area totals 3,016 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $128. The house features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 3.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $390,000, single-family home at 1551 Kirkwood Drive

The single-family residence at 1551 Kirkwood Drive in Geneva has new owners. The price was $390,000. The house was built in 1978 and has a living area of 1,947 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $200. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 23.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $390,000, single-family home at 36 Winthrop New Road

The sale of the single-family home at 36 Winthrop New Road in Sugar Grove has been finalized. The price was $390,000. The house was built in 1971 and has a living area of 2,240 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $174. The transaction was completed on Feb. 26.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $395,000, single-family home at 1338 Jackson Street

A 1,984-square-foot single-family home at 1338 Jackson Street in Montgomery has been sold. The total purchase price was $395,000, $199 per square foot. The home was built in 1948. The deal was closed on Feb. 27.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $395,000, single-family home at 1203 Elm Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 1203 Elm Street in St. Charles has been finalized. The price was $395,000. The house was built in 1949 and has a living area of 1,148 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $344. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 3.

7. $395,000, four-bedroom house at 7S641 Welton Drive

A 2,056-square-foot single-family house at 7S641 Welton Drive in Big Rock has been sold. The total purchase price was $395,000, $192 per square foot. The home was built in 1970. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 26.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $398,000, three-bedroom house at 839 North Bennett Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 839 North Bennett Street in Geneva. The price was $398,000. The house was built in 1973. The home features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on Feb. 26.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $400,000, single-family home at 2260 Indigo Drive

The single-family house at 2260 Indigo Drive in Algonquin has new owners. The price was $400,000. The transaction was completed on March 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $400,000, three-bedroom house at 2265 Fitchome Street

A 1,430-square-foot single-family residence at 2265 Fitchome Street in Aurora has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $280 per square foot. The home was built in 1960. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 5.