Best residential property deals the week of March 9 in Grundy County

A single-family home in Gardner that sold for $100,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Grundy County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Grundy County over the last week was $225,417. The average price per square foot was $74. A total of 6 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,315 square feet.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $100,000 and $350,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 9, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $100,000, single-family home at 303 South Jackson Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 303 South Jackson Street in Gardner. The price was $100,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $109,500, single-family home at 2185 East Clark Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 2185 East Clark Street in Diamond has been finalized. The price was $109,500. The house was built in 1952 and has a living area of 1,470 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $74. The deal was finalized on Feb. 17.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $116,500, single-family home at 235 Rice Road

A 1,198-square-foot single-family residence at 235 Rice Road in South Wilmington has been sold. The total purchase price was $116,500, $97 per square foot. The home was built in 1953. The transaction was completed on Feb. 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $175,000, single-family home at 180 East Us Route 6

A 934-square-foot single-family residence at 180 East Us Route 6 in Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $175,000, $187 per square foot. The house was built in 1960. The deal was closed on Feb. 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $285,000, residential home at 423 Maple Drive

The residential property at 423 Maple Drive in Morris has new owners. The price was $285,000. The home was built in 1963 and has a living area of 1,656 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $172. The transaction was completed on Feb. 18.