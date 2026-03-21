Best residential property deals in Lee County / Whiteside the week of March 9

A single-family home in Sterling that sold for $37,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Lee County / Whiteside in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Lee County / Whiteside in the past week was $170,338. The average price per square foot ended up at $154. A total of 18 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,996 square feet, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $30,000 and $150,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 9, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $37,000, single-family home at 1604 Dillon Avenue

The single-family home at 1604 Dillon Avenue in Sterling has been sold. The total purchase price was $37,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 10.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $38,000, single-family home at 924 Main Street

The sale of the single-family house at 924 Main Street in Erie has been finalized. The price was $38,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 12.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $45,000, single-family home at 821 Highland Avenue

A 1,216-square-foot single-family residence at 821 Highland Avenue in Dixon has been sold. The total purchase price was $45,000, $37 per square foot. The house was built in 1905. The deal was finalized on Feb. 23.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $95,000, single-family home at 520 South Ottawa Avenue

The single-family residence at 520 South Ottawa Avenue in Dixon has new owners. The price was $95,000. The home was built in 1900 and has a living area of 1,648 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $58. The transaction was completed on Feb. 18.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $98,000, single-family home at 901 12th Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 901 12th Avenue in Fulton. The price was $98,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 18.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $130,000, single-family home at 412 East Main Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 412 East Main Street in Morrison. The price was $130,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 17.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $145,000, single-family home at 406 East Booth Street

The sale of the single-family house at 406 East Booth Street in Tampico has been finalized. The price was $145,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 17.