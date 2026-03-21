Best residential property deals in Kankakee County the week of March 2

A residential home in Kankakee that sold for $80,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Kankakee County in the past two weeks.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kankakee County in the past week was $196,515. A total of 33 residential property sales were recorded for the period.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $40,000 and $150,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 2, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $80,000, residential home at 806 South Elm Avenue

The sale of the residential property at 806 South Elm Avenue in Kankakee has been finalized. The price was $80,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 17.

2. $80,000, residential home at 238 North Fairmont Avenue

The residential property at 238 North Fairmont Avenue in Kankakee has new owners. The price was $80,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 6.

3. $100,000, single-family home at 1179 South 4th Avenue

The single-family residence at 1179 South 4th Avenue in Kankakee has been sold. The total purchase price was $100,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $100,000, residential home at 247 West Merchant Street

The residential property at 247 West Merchant Street in Kankakee has been sold. The total purchase price was $100,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $100,000, single-family home at 219 South Hillcrest Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 219 South Hillcrest Avenue in Kankakee. The price was $100,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 4.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $110,000, single-family home at 1175 South Lincoln Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1175 South Lincoln Avenue in Kankakee. The price was $110,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 17.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $115,000, single-family home at 152 South Greenwood Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 152 South Greenwood Avenue in Kankakee has been finalized. The price was $115,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 13.

8. $125,000, single-family home at 384 North Sunset Drive

The single-family residence at 384 North Sunset Drive in Sun River Terrace has been sold. The total purchase price was $125,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 4.

9. $126,000, single-family home at 266 South 3000w Road

The single-family residence at 266 South 3000w Road in Kankakee has been sold. The total purchase price was $126,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 13.

10. $140,000, single-family home at 254 South Randolph Avenue

The single-family residence at 254 South Randolph Avenue in Bradley has new owners. The price was $140,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 9.