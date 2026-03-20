Yorkville: Four-bedroom home goes for $835,000

A single-family residence located at 135 Country Lane in Yorkville has a new owner since March 6.

The 3,622-square-foot house, built in 2002, was sold for $835,000, or $231 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking spot for four cars. The property sits on a 1.1-acre lot.

Other homes in Yorkville that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 3,078-square-foot single-family house at 23 Colony Court, sold in October 2025, for $600,000, a price per square foot of $195.

· At 5592 Jennifer Court, in February, a 3,646-square-foot single-family home was sold for $687,000, a price per square foot of $188. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a 2,682-square-foot single-family house at 7562 Madeline Drive sold for $640,000, a price per square foot of $239. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.