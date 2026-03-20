What can $400,000 buy you in Will County in the week of March 9?

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Will County, here’s what sold for $400,000 or under during the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 9, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $397,000

Priced at $397,000, this single-family house situated at 701 Bishops Gate, New Lenox, was sold in February. The property comprises a 10,454-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Feb. 27.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $389,000

Situated at 635 Huron Drive, Romeoville, this single-family residence, was sold in February for a price of $389,000, translating to $201 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1995, offers a living area of 1,935 square feet and sits on an 11,761-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Feb. 25.

3. $385,000

For a price tag of $385,000 ($293 per square foot), the single-family home, built in 2002 and located at 613 Pierport Lane, Romeoville, changed hands in February. The house spans 1,313 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 6,970-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Feb. 27.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $385,000

This single-family home underwent a change of ownership in February. Located at 1932 William Drive, Crest Hill, the home was sold for $385,000. The property sits on a lot measuring 8,712 square feet. The deal was closed on Feb. 23.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $380,000

In February, a single-family house located at 523 North Cedar Road, New Lenox, changed ownership. The property was sold for $380,000. The lot size encompasses 9,583 square feet. The deal was finalized on Feb. 25.