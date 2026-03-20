What can $300,000 buy you in Kane County, March 9-15?

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Kane County, here’s what sold for $300,000 or under during the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 9, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $300,000

Situated at 43W182 Plank Road, Hampshire, this single-family home, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, was sold in March for a price of $300,000, translating to $130 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1974, offers a living area of 2,310 square feet and sits on a 3-acre lot. The deal was finalized on March 3.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $300,000

In February, a single-family residence located at 144 North Buckingham Drive, Sugar Grove, changed ownership. The property, covering 3,428 square feet, was built in 1993 and was sold for $300,000, which calculates to $88 per square foot. The deal was closed on Feb. 25.

3. $299,000

At $299,000, the single-family house located at 1053 Briar Glen Court, Hampshire, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in March. The transaction was completed on March 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $298,000

For a price tag of $298,000 ($183 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 1957 and located at 518 Apache Avenue, Carpentersville, changed hands in February. The house spans 1,628 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 25.

5. $297,500

Priced at $297,500 (equivalent to $182 per square foot), this single-family house situated at 0N317 Ford Drive, Geneva, was sold in March. The home spans 1,632 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property comprises a 2,226-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on March 3.