What can $200,000 buy you in La Salle County, March 9-15?

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of La Salle County, here’s what sold for $200,000 or under in the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 9, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $190,000

Priced at $190,000 (equivalent to $118 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 1875 and situated at 532 1st Street, Marseilles, was sold in February. The house spans 1,610 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 6,534-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Feb. 25.

2. $180,000

Situated at 204 South Grant Street, Earlville, this single-family residence, was sold in February for a price of $180,000, translating to $129 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1860, offers a living area of 1,398 square feet and sits on a 12,632-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Feb. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $150,000

At $150,000 ($112 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 642 Lincoln Street, Marseilles, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in February. This property, built in 1920, provides 1,341 square feet of living space, and sits on a 4,792-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Feb. 24.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $148,000

For a price tag of $148,000 ($122 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 1956 and located at 703 Iowa Avenue, Streator, changed hands in February. The home spans 1,215 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 7,841-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Feb. 25.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $142,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in February. Located at 304 Sequoia Drive, Streator, the home spans 2,068 square feet and was sold for $142,000, or $69 per square foot. It was built in 1973. The deal was closed on Feb. 24.