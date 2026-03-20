What $300,000 can buy you in McHenry County in the week of March 9

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of McHenry County, here’s what sold for $300,000 or under in the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 9, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $294,500

Situated at 4116 East Lake Shore Drive, Wonder Lake, this single-family house, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, was sold in February for a price of $294,500, translating to $114 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1931, offers a living area of 2,574 square feet and sits on a 7,465-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Feb. 26.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $290,000

At $290,000 ($196 per square foot), the condominium located at 552 Portsmith Court, Crystal Lake, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in February. This property, built in 1994, provides 1,480 square feet of living space, featuring two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 26.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $235,000

For a price tag of $235,000 ($232 per square foot), the single-family home, built in 1991 and located at 2808 Cherry Drive, Wonder Lake, changed hands in February. The house spans 1,014 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 7,763-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Feb. 27.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $235,000

This townhouse, featuring three bedrooms and four bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in February. Located at 404 Lauren Lane, Island Lake, the home spans 1,313 square feet and was sold for $235,000, or $179 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 3,049-square-foot, and it was built in 1993. The deal was closed on Feb. 24.

5. $215,000

Priced at $215,000 (equivalent to $166 per square foot), this condominium situated at 872 Victoria Drive, Woodstock, was sold in February. The house spans 1,293 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 26.