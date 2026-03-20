Week of March 9: Best residential property deals in McHenry County

A condominium in Woodstock that sold for $160,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in McHenry County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in McHenry County in the past week was $354,274. The average price per square foot ended up at $187. A total of 42 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,893 square feet, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $150,000 and $300,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 9, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $160,000, condominium at 541 Leah Lane, Apt. 1C

A 881-square-foot condominium at 541 Leah Lane, Apt. 1C in Woodstock has been sold. The total purchase price was $160,000, $182 per square foot. The condo was built in 1997. The condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 23.

2. $160,000, condominium at 4714 West Northfox Lane, Unit K2

The sale of the condominium at 4714 West Northfox Lane, Unit K2 in McHenry has been finalized. The price was $160,000. The condo was built in 1972 and has a living area of 1,128 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $142. The transaction was completed on Feb. 26.

3. $170,000, two-bedroom home at 633 Cress Creek Lane

A 1,611-square-foot single-family house at 633 Cress Creek Lane in Crystal Lake has been sold. The total purchase price was $170,000, $106 per square foot. The house was built in 1974. The house features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 24.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $175,000, condominium at 350 Leah Lane, Apt. 1A

The condominium at 350 Leah Lane, Apt. 1A in Woodstock has new owners. The price was $175,000. The condo was built in 1998 and has a living area of 878 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $199. The condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 27.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $207,000, three-bedroom home at 4418 Hickorynut Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 4418 Hickorynut Drive in Johnsburg. The price was $207,000. The house was built in 1972 and the living area totals 1,200 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $173. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 27.

6. $215,000, condominium at 872 Victoria Drive

The sale of the condominium at 872 Victoria Drive in Woodstock has been finalized. The price was $215,000. The condo living area totals 1,293 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $166. The condo features three bedrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 26.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $235,000, townhouse at 404 Lauren Lane

The townhouse at 404 Lauren Lane in Island Lake has new owners. The price was $235,000. The home was built in 1993 and has a living area of 1,313 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $179. The house has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 24.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $235,000, single-family home at 2808 Cherry Drive

A 1,014-square-foot single-family home at 2808 Cherry Drive in Wonder Lake has been sold. The total purchase price was $235,000, $232 per square foot. The home was built in 1991. The deal was closed on Feb. 27.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $290,000, condominium at 552 Portsmith Court

A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 552 Portsmith Court in Crystal Lake. The price was $290,000. The house was built in 1994 and the living area totals 1,480 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $196. The condo has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 26.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $294,500, single-family home at 4116 East Lake Shore Drive

A 2,574-square-foot single-family home at 4116 East Lake Shore Drive in Wonder Lake has been sold. The total purchase price was $294,500, $114 per square foot. The home was built in 1931. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 26.