Tinley Park: Four-bedroom house goes for $475,000

The single-family home located at 8313 Aster Lane in Tinley Park was sold on Feb. 25, for $475,000, or $164 per square foot.

The home, built in 1987, has an interior space of 2,894 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached two-car garage. The property sits on a 9,226-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Tinley Park that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 2,193-square-foot single-family house at 8305 Lilac Lane, sold in May 2025, for $426,000, a price per square foot of $194. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 17543 Cloverview Drive, in February 2025, a 3,250-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $443,500, a price per square foot of $136. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a 3,250-square-foot single-family house at 8318 Heather Court sold for $500,000, a price per square foot of $154. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.