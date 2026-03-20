Three-bedroom house sells in Orland Park for $340,000

A single-family house located at 9202 Birch Street in Orland Park has a new owner since March 4.

The 1,014-square-foot home, built in 1961, was sold for $340,000, or $335 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property sits on a 10,698-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Orland Park have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 14540 Birch Street, in January, a 1,014-square-foot single-family home was sold for $370,000, a price per square foot of $365. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In March 2025, a 1,014-square-foot single-family residence at 9248 Oak Street sold for $310,000, a price per square foot of $306. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,216-square-foot single-family house at 9300 Birch Street, sold in June 2025, for $325,000, a price per square foot of $267. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.